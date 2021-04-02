COVID-19 Update: How Home Depot is Responding

April 02, 2021
As the situation around COVID-19 continues to develop, our paramount concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates.
The Home Depot is an essential retailer to the communities we serve, and we're committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster. Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries.
We've made several temporary changes to our business as we look out for your safety and the safety of our associates.
Safety Measures:
We've put several measures in place for the safety of our customers and associates, including:
Eliminated major promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores
Promoting social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain safe distances
Requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks in stores
Requiring health checks for associates at the start of their shift
Increased the frequency of cleaning and general hygiene maintenance in our stores and other locations, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Disinfecting high-traffic and high-touch areas
Posting signage concerning handwashing and other preventative actions
Deliveries, Installations & Return Policy:
To best serve our customers during this time, we've done the following:
Expanded free curbside order pickup as an extension of our buy online, pickup in-store option, which is still available
Expanded delivery options on orders made at homedepot.com
Extended our return policy from 90 days to 180 days
Advising all delivery and Home Services associates to follow everyday preventive actions including washing hands often, disinfecting frequently touched objects, and carrying hand sanitizer
Expanded Benefits for Associates
We've supported associates with $2 billion in expanded benefits to help alleviate some of the challenges they may be facing as a result of COVID-19. To date, The Home Depot has:
Introduced permanent compensation enhancements for frontline hourly associates
Providing paid time off for any associate who has contracted COVID-19 until released by a doctor
Providing up to 14 days paid time off for any associate required to be quarantined by a public health authority or the CDC
Relaxed time off policies
Extended dependent care benefits and waived co-pays
Supporting Communities
We have contributed tens of millions of dollars to support community needs, and have taken the following steps to continue our support:
Voluntarily froze pricing nationwide across product categories in high demand due to COVID-19
As soon as the public was made aware of N95 shortages, executed a 'Stop-Sale' on all N95 masks in stores and HomeDepot.com and redirected all shipments to be donated to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
Donating millions of dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other products to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
Prioritizing order fulfillment for hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
Marshaling the resources of our merchandising and supply chain teams to globally source quality products and expedite the availability of needed items
