COVID-19 Update: How Home Depot is Responding

04/02/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
April 02, 2021

As the situation around COVID-19 continues to develop, our paramount concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates.

The Home Depot is an essential retailer to the communities we serve, and we're committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster. Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries.

We've made several temporary changes to our business as we look out for your safety and the safety of our associates.

Safety Measures:

We've put several measures in place for the safety of our customers and associates, including:

  • Eliminated major promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores
  • Promoting social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain safe distances
  • Requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks in stores
  • Requiring health checks for associates at the start of their shift
  • Increased the frequency of cleaning and general hygiene maintenance in our stores and other locations, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
  • Disinfecting high-traffic and high-touch areas
  • Posting signage concerning handwashing and other preventative actions

Deliveries, Installations & Return Policy:

To best serve our customers during this time, we've done the following:

  • Expanded free curbside order pickup as an extension of our buy online, pickup in-store option, which is still available
  • Expanded delivery options on orders made at homedepot.com
  • Extended our return policy from 90 days to 180 days
  • Advising all delivery and Home Services associates to follow everyday preventive actions including washing hands often, disinfecting frequently touched objects, and carrying hand sanitizer

Expanded Benefits for Associates

We've supported associates with $2 billion in expanded benefits to help alleviate some of the challenges they may be facing as a result of COVID-19. To date, The Home Depot has:

  • Introduced permanent compensation enhancements for frontline hourly associates
  • Providing paid time off for any associate who has contracted COVID-19 until released by a doctor
  • Providing up to 14 days paid time off for any associate required to be quarantined by a public health authority or the CDC
  • Relaxed time off policies
  • Extended dependent care benefits and waived co-pays

Supporting Communities

We have contributed tens of millions of dollars to support community needs, and have taken the following steps to continue our support:

  • Voluntarily froze pricing nationwide across product categories in high demand due to COVID-19
  • As soon as the public was made aware of N95 shortages, executed a 'Stop-Sale' on all N95 masks in stores and HomeDepot.com and redirected all shipments to be donated to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
  • Donating millions of dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other products to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
  • Prioritizing order fulfillment for hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
  • Marshaling the resources of our merchandising and supply chain teams to globally source quality products and expedite the availability of needed items

If you have questions about a delivery, online order or other customer concern, please visit our Help and Customer Service Center.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
