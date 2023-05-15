Consumer Cos Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies ticked up ahead of earnings in the sector.

Home Depot and Walmart both slipped in advance of earnings reports later in the week.

"While many feel the (Federal Reserve) is done raising interest rates, the forward-looking guidance provided by these retailers will go a long way in shining a light on whether or not the Fed is on track to achieve its sought-after soft landing," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade, in emailed commentary.

