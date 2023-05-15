Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Home Depot, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
05-15-2023
288.54 USD   -0.66%
05:28pConsumer Cos Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:52pFocus shifts to retailers as U.S. quarterly results hit final leg
RE
11:56aMiners lift FTSE 100 in lukewarm start to week
AN
Consumer Cos Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

05/15/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
Consumer companies ticked up ahead of earnings in the sector.

Home Depot and Walmart both slipped in advance of earnings reports later in the week.

"While many feel the (Federal Reserve) is done raising interest rates, the forward-looking guidance provided by these retailers will go a long way in shining a light on whether or not the Fed is on track to achieve its sought-after soft landing," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade, in emailed commentary.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1727ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.77% 0.66998 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.60% 1.25228 Delayed Quote.2.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.61% 0.7422 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.08732 Delayed Quote.1.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012163 Delayed Quote.0.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.65% 0.62357 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.66% 288.54 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
WALMART INC. -0.78% 151.88 Delayed Quote.7.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 157 B - -
Net income 2024 15 820 M - -
Net Debt 2024 43 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 18,5x
Yield 2024 2,88%
Capitalization 294 B 294 B -
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
EV / Sales 2025 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 471 600
Free-Float 56,2%
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 290,47 $
Average target price 328,23 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Haydn Chilcott Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-8.04%294 150
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.2.02%121 215
KINGFISHER PLC5.89%6 019
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.45%5 614
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-20.50%3 366
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.32.40%2 992
