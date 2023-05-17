Advanced search
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
292.39 USD   +3.56%
05:39pConsumer Cos Up on Earnings, Debt-Ceiling Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:23pWall St ends sharply higher, dollar hits seven-week high as debt limit talks advance
RE
03:14pWall Street rallies, dollar gains as debt limit talks progress
RE
Consumer Cos Up on Earnings, Debt-Ceiling Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

05/17/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Consumer companies rallied amid hopes for a debt-ceiling compromise, along with strong earnings and economic data.

Target shares rose after the discounter's fiscal first-quarter sales slowdown was not as severe as hoped. Demand for apparel, furniture and other hardware fell sharply, while sales of food and other basics rose.

"It erases some of the worries that the Home Depot miss raised, and it shows that the consumer is still in pretty good shape, which makes sense given the low unemployment rate," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "And so I think what it shows is -- and they hinted at this on the Home Depot call -- is that people are delaying large expensive projects but are still going about their day-to-day business in normal fashion."

Home Depot shares rallied, recouping some of the losses incurred after it slashed its sales-growth projections for the year.

TJX shares ticked up after the discount retailer, whose store brands include T.J. Maxx, Marmaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, boosted its fiscal 2023 growth projections.

Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, rose 2.2% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.401 million.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1738ET

