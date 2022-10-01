Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
275.94 USD   -0.86%
09/30The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $1 Million to Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian
PR
09/28Consumer Cos Up; Home Depot, Lowe's Rise on Storm Threat -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/28Home Depot on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of one of the worst U.S. hurricanes

10/01/2022 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. mainland that left tens of billions in cost and an unknown death toll in its wake.

Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was weakening but still forecast to bring treacherous conditions to parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and West Virginia into Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"The dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high wind threat continues," it said.

The storm struck Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, turning beach towns into disaster areas, before hitting wind speeds of 85 mph (140 kph) as it pummeled waterfront Georgetown, north of the historic city of Charleston in South Carolina on Friday.

Roads were flooded and blocked by trees while a number of piers were damaged.

Around 1.9 million homes and businesses were without power in the Carolinas and Florida at 21:30 ET (01:30 GMT), according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.

Both the number of casualties and repair costs remain unclear, but as Florida entered its third day after Ian first hit, the extent of the damage was becoming apparent.

There have been reports of at least 21 deaths, Kevin Guthrie, director of the state's Division of Emergency Management, said at a morning briefing on Friday, stressing that some of those remained unconfirmed.

Some 10,000 people were unaccounted for, he said, but many of them were likely in shelters or without power.

"Those older homes that just aren't as strong built, they got washed into the sea," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

"If you are hunkering down in that, that is something that I think would be very difficult to be survivable."

Meanwhile, insurers are bracing for a hit of between $28 billion and $47 billion, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic.

U.S. President Joe Biden has already approved a disaster declaration, making federal resources available to counties impacted by the storm.

"We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction. It's likely to rank among the worst ... in the nation's history," he said.

"DEVASTATING"

Fort Myers, a city close to where the eye of the storm first came ashore, absorbed a major blow, with numerous houses destroyed.

Offshore, Sanibel Island, a popular destination for vacationers and retirees, was cut off when a causeway was rendered impassable.

Hundreds of beleaguered Fort Myers residents lined up at a Home Depot on Friday on the east side of the city, hoping to purchase gas cans, generators, bottled water and other supplies. The line stretched as long as a football field.

Rita Chambers, a 70-year-old retiree who was born in Jamaica and has lived in Fort Myers since 1998, said Ian was unlike any storm she had ever seen.

"And I've been in hurricanes since I was a child!" said Chambers, who moved to New York as a teenager.

At a mobile home park on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, trailers had been pushed together by the wind and water. A boat, the "Dreamin,'" lay on its side at a local marina, where another boat had come to rest in a tree.

Deborah Grool, 70, lost her home and vehicles to the storm.

"This is devastating, because it's not just homes, it's businesses," said Grool, a real estate agent who has lived on the island for 45 years.

Meanwhile hundreds of miles north in Georgetown, residents were also trying to put their lives back together.

With a population of about 10,000, the town is a tourist destination known for its oak-lined streets and more than 50 sites on the National Registry of Historic Places. It was heavily damaged by 1989's Hurricane Hugo.

A city-commissioned report released in November 2020 found that about 90% of all residential properties were vulnerable to storm surge flooding.

Len Cappe, 68, a retired property manager who moved to Charleston two years ago, said Ian was the first big storm he has encountered.

"It's the wind, it rattles you," Cappe said. "It's blowing furiously."

Read more:

Maps-Hurricane Ian batters the Gulf Coast

Drone video shows boats washed ashore in Hurricane Ian's wake

A Florida town rebuilt after one hurricane endures another

Hurricane hunter says Ian's eyewall flight was 'worst I've ever been on'

How hurricanes cause dangerous, destructive storm surges

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Fort Myers and Jonathan Drake in Charleston; Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Kanishka Singh; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Daniel Wallis)

By Brad Brooks and Jonathan Drake


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
09/30The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $1 Million to Support Communities Impacted by H..
PR
09/28Consumer Cos Up; Home Depot, Lowe's Rise on Storm Threat -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/28Home Depot on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27Evercore ISI Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to $335 From $365, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
09/23Yale Home Launches Yale Assure Lock 2, Reimagined Smart Lock Collection with More Smart..
AQ
09/21The home depot expands reporting on diversity, equity and inclusion and deforestation e..
AQ
09/19Home Depot Completes Public Offering of Notes
MT
09/19Home Depot, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19U.S. to seek death penalty against accused New York bike path killer
RE
09/15Home Depot : Five Years After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico Store Associate Coral Gonzalez ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 157 B - -
Net income 2023 16 963 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 282 B 282 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 490 600
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 275,94 $
Average target price 356,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker Senior VP-Retail Finance & Pricing Analytics
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-33.51%282 487
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-26.32%118 219
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.90%4 639
KINGFISHER PLC-34.85%4 609
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-18.14%4 003
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE4.87%2 528