Give Me an H: From Lumber Associate to EVP, Jeff Kinnaird Talks Career Growth

August 19, 2021

Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising, has spent more than 25 years at The Home Depot.

'It's a marathon, not a sprint,' says Jeff when talking about his career journey.

From standing in a long line in 1996 and filling out an application to work at The Home Depot in Vancouver, Jeff has gone on to navigate many roles within the company. He began as a lumber associate and quickly moved into various leadership roles including store manager, merchandising vice president for Canada and president of Canada stores.

Listen as Jeff shares career lessons, what inspires him and how The Home Depot's values drive the associate and customer experiences.

