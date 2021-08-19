Log in
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
Give Me an H: From Lumber Associate to EVP, Jeff Kinnaird Talks Career Growth

08/19/2021 | 09:04am EDT
August 19, 2021

Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising, has spent more than 25 years at The Home Depot.

'It's a marathon, not a sprint,' says Jeff when talking about his career journey.

From standing in a long line in 1996 and filling out an application to work at The Home Depot in Vancouver, Jeff has gone on to navigate many roles within the company. He began as a lumber associate and quickly moved into various leadership roles including store manager, merchandising vice president for Canada and president of Canada stores.

Listen as Jeff shares career lessons, what inspires him and how The Home Depot's values drive the associate and customer experiences.

To hear additional episodes from the podcast series, 'Give Me An H,' click here.  

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 145 B - -
Net income 2022 15 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 342 B 342 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 500 000
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 321,55 $
Average target price 344,97 $
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.21.06%341 891
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.24.43%141 187
KINGFISHER PLC33.10%10 412
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD21.47%5 615
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.2.34%5 294
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.38%5 168