Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot : Activates Disaster Response Team as Hurricane Ida Approaches

08/28/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 28, 2021

As Hurricane Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico and threatens parts of the U.S., The Home Depot is activating its disaster response team to support communities in the path.  

More than 250 associates from the company's merchandising, operations and supply chain teams are working around the clock to move truckloads of products to stores in Louisiana and Mississippi. Products like generators, water, tarps, batteries and flashlights are moving into stores in the area.

Stores will remain open as long as it's safe to do so. 

'We're praying for minimal impacts from Hurricane Ida,' said Kelly Mayhall, president of the southern division. 'We know our customers are counting on us to help them prepare and potentially recover, and we're so grateful for how our associates are serving their communities.'

The Home Depot Foundation is working with national nonprofit partners including Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, All Hands and Hearts and ToolBank Disaster Service. Ahead of disaster season, the Foundation and its nonprofit partners strategically position emergency supplies in warehouses nationwide for quick deployment to impacted areas. The Home Depot Foundation has committed nearly $5 million to disaster response in 2021.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, and Volunteers of America assembled and shipped 200 hurricane response kits to the projected area of impact. The Foundation will continue to support local donations to nonprofits and government agencies once the storm weakens.

'As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida, our thoughts are with each local community that may be impacted,' said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. 'The Home Depot Foundation is actively working with its national and local nonprofit partners and government agencies to best support communities after this storm.'

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is ready to process emergency grants for associates affected by the storm. In 2020, The Homer Fund gave more than $16 million to associates in need, including more than $1 million to assist families affected by natural disasters and more than $2 million to associates impacted by COVID-19.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
10:42aHOME DEPOT : Activates Disaster Response Team as Hurricane Ida Approaches
PU
08/27HOME DEPOT : Five safety tips for generators
PU
08/27HOME DEPOT - SMART IRRIGATION : Improving water conservation
AQ
08/27HOME DEPOT : Foundation - CELEBRATING BLACK PHILANTHROPY MONTH
AQ
08/27THE HOME DEPOT : to Present at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Virtua..
PR
08/26HOME DEPOT : Celebrating Black Philanthropy Month
PU
08/26THE HOME DEPOT : to Host ESG Webcast, Focused on its Environmental Efforts
PR
08/25SMART IRRIGATION : Improving Water Conservation
PU
08/25Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
08/24Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 B - -
Net income 2022 15 454 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 341 B 341 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 323,38 $
Average target price 347,86 $
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.21.75%341 282
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.28.28%142 572
KINGFISHER PLC31.14%10 254
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.4.03%5 707
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.46%5 613
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD15.71%5 408