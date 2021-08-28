Home Depot : Activates Disaster Response Team as Hurricane Ida Approaches

August 28, 2021

As Hurricane Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico and threatens parts of the U.S., The Home Depot is activating its disaster response team to support communities in the path.

More than 250 associates from the company's merchandising, operations and supply chain teams are working around the clock to move truckloads of products to stores in Louisiana and Mississippi. Products like generators, water, tarps, batteries and flashlights are moving into stores in the area.

Stores will remain open as long as it's safe to do so.

'We're praying for minimal impacts from Hurricane Ida,' said Kelly Mayhall, president of the southern division. 'We know our customers are counting on us to help them prepare and potentially recover, and we're so grateful for how our associates are serving their communities.'

The Home Depot Foundation is working with national nonprofit partners including Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, All Hands and Hearts and ToolBank Disaster Service. Ahead of disaster season, the Foundation and its nonprofit partners strategically position emergency supplies in warehouses nationwide for quick deployment to impacted areas. The Home Depot Foundation has committed nearly $5 million to disaster response in 2021.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, and Volunteers of America assembled and shipped 200 hurricane response kits to the projected area of impact. The Foundation will continue to support local donations to nonprofits and government agencies once the storm weakens.

'As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida, our thoughts are with each local community that may be impacted,' said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. 'The Home Depot Foundation is actively working with its national and local nonprofit partners and government agencies to best support communities after this storm.'

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is ready to process emergency grants for associates affected by the storm. In 2020, The Homer Fund gave more than $16 million to associates in need, including more than $1 million to assist families affected by natural disasters and more than $2 million to associates impacted by COVID-19.