Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Home Depot, Inc.    HD

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot : COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Opportunity Amid Adversity

02/10/2021 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 10, 2021

With everyone suddenly spending more time at home, demand soared for home improvement products for essential repairs, as well as to make spaces safer and more comfortable.

INCREASE IN DEMAND

At the direct fulfillment center (DFC) in Troy, Ohio, orders rose dramatically in the first half of the year. More than 400 new associates were hired - expanding the DFC's workforce to 1,100.

Ijumaa Sheldon was one associate who stepped up to meet the growing demand. His responsibilities expanded from strictly doing inventory control to both inbound and outbound operations.

'It was just an insane amount of volume, and I realized that this was an opportunity that might never present itself again,' Ijumaa says. 'I had to take advantage of it.'

Ijumaa persuaded a friend who had lost his job because of COVID-19 to come work with him. His pitch? The pay is good, and The Home Depot is a place where you can grow a career - something that Ijumaa understands now better than ever. 'Because of what's happened this year, I've done almost every role at my level,' he says. 'I think I can do more.'

DEEPER KNOWLEDGE, FUTURE PLANS

Ijumaa's leaders encouraged him to cross-train in different roles, giving him a deeper understanding of how the whole facility operates. Watching others lead associates through the pandemic has sparked Ijumaa's interest in becoming a supervisor one day. 'I want to be the kind of leader who is always available, always there for associates,' he says.

'I feel blessed,' Ijumaa says, thankful for the opportunities that have emerged out of this challenging year.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
07:38aHOME DEPOT : COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Opportunity Amid Adversity
PU
07:03aHOME DEPOT : Argus Adjusts Home Depot PT to $330 From $325, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Strong Home Improvements Momentum Should Drive Home Depot, Lowe's Q4 Results ..
MT
02/09BEHR ANNOUNCES 2021 COLOR OF THE YEA : “Canyon Dusk”
PU
02/09THE HOME DEPOT : to Host Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call o..
PR
02/08HOME DEPOT : Celebrating 1 Million Kids Workshops Kits Donated
PU
02/04Holidays Sales Slumped, but Some Retailers Predict a Snapback
DJ
02/04SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : Gladiator Cargo Ties Innovation to Safety
PU
02/02HOME DEPOT : Opens New Distribution Center in Dallas
MT
02/02HOME DEPOT : Supply Chain Growth in Texas Creates Over 1,500 Jobs, Expands Deliv..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 12 767 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 298 B 298 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 415 700
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 307,41 $
Last Close Price 276,77 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.4.20%297 971
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.10.76%130 263
KINGFISHER PLC0.00%7 841
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-2.19%5 888
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED22.35%3 059
BHG GROUP AB-17.79%2 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ