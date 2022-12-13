Advanced search
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
02:45 2022-12-13 pm EST
333.94 USD   +1.82%
02:35pHome Depot : Continues Investment in Mexico with Opening of Four New Stores
09:12aCowen Adjusts Price Target on Home Depot to $379 From $350, Maintains Outperform Rating
12/12U.S. Supreme Court takes up second Biden appeal in student debt plan fight
Home Depot : Continues Investment in Mexico with Opening of Four New Stores

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
The Home Depot Continues Investment in Mexico with Opening of Four New Stores
December 13, 2022

Four new stores have joined The Home Depot Mexico family recently, bringing the store count in Mexico to 133. These new stores are: Gonzalitos in Monterrey, Nuevo León; Gómez Palacio in Gómez Palacio, Durango; Lázaro Cárdenas in Guadalajara, Jalisco; and Concordia in Apodaca, Nuevo León. Local officials joined our leadership teams for board cutting ceremonies to celebrate the grand openings.

These new stores represent an investment and commitment to the communities where they are located. For instance, to celebrate the opening of the Gonzalitos store, the company donated products to Back2Back México, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of orphaned and vulnerable children and their families.

"I am very excited to open four stores in Mexico in 2022 and close the year with 133. I want to thank all our associates for the extraordinary work they have done in these challenging years. We are going for more. We want to be even closer to our customers and therefore we will accelerate our expansion plan and reach 150 stores in less than 5 years. I am convinced that The Home Depot's best years in Mexico are yet to come," says Jose "Pepe" Rodriguez, president of Home Depot Mexico.

See highlights from the grand openings: here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:14:09 UTC.


