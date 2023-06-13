Advanced search
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:00:31 2023-06-13 am EDT
300.50 USD   -0.12%
06:45aHome Depot Expects Sales Growth to Return When Market Stabilizes
DJ
06:34aHome Depot Reaffirms Fiscal 2023 Guidance; Sets Market Stability Base Case Outlook
MT
06:28aHome depot shares up about 1% premarket; co reaffirms fy profit,…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot Expects Sales Growth to Return When Market Stabilizes

06/13/2023 | 06:45am EDT
By Dean Seal


Home Depot said Tuesday that it expects sales growth to return to a rate of about 3% to 4% per year once the home improvement market stabilizes.

The home improvement retailer provided a market stability base case outlook ahead of its 2023 Investor and Analyst Conference, saying it expects the overall home improvement market to swing back up to low-single digit growth.

"Once the home improvement market returns to stability, we expect to see sales growth consistent with how our business has performed in the past, " said Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail.

Under this base case, the company expects its gross margin rate to remain flat and for earnings per share to grow in the mid- to high-single digit percentage range.

McPhail said the outlook assumes share capture, though Home Depot isn't ruling out a case for even higher growth.

Home Depot also backed its guidance for sales to fall 2% to 5% in fiscal 2023 while earnings drop between 7% and 13%.

Shares ticked up 1% to $303.57 in premarket trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 0644ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 152 B - -
Net income 2024 15 005 M - -
Net Debt 2024 43 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 20,1x
Yield 2024 2,78%
Capitalization 302 B 302 B -
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
EV / Sales 2025 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 471 600
Free-Float 56,0%
