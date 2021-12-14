Log in
Home Depot : Foundation Commits Up to $1 Million to Communities Devastated by Tornado Outbreak

12/14/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Disaster Relief Commitment Surpasses $7 Million

ATLANTA, December 14, 2021 -The Home Depot Foundation announced a commitment of up to $1 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in the communities impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak across the central United States. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation's 2021 disaster commitment to more than $7 million.

Immediately after the storms, area stores and Team Depot, The Home Depot's volunteer workforce, began donating and distributing water, trash bags, buckets, and other essential items to affected areas. Team Depot volunteer associates from Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Illinois continue to assemble and distribute relief supplies for donation to affected communities.

Meanwhile, The Foundation is continuing to work closely with its national nonprofit partners, the American Red Cross, Operation Blessing, Convoy of Hope and Team Rubicon, to provide shelter and mobilize trucks of relief kits. The Home Depot's field merchandising team has also been working around the clock to move emergency supplies such as generators to the impacted areas.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is providing immediate financial support to every impacted associate in need of safe housing, food, and clothing. Associates affected by the storms received emergency funds to cover hotel, food and clothing expenses while displaced. To date, The Homer Fund has granted more than $2.6 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters in 2021.

"Our sincerest thoughts are with the communities that have been impacted by these devastating tornadoes," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting the recovery efforts across six states and will work alongside our nonprofit partners and Team Depot volunteer associates to assist the communities and families affected by this catastrophic event.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundationworks to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.organd follow us on Twitter@HomeDepotFound and on Facebookand Instagram@HomeDepotFoundation.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 B - -
Net income 2022 16 340 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 423 B 423 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 405,24 $
Average target price 412,03 $
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.52.56%423 167
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.60.26%173 315
KINGFISHER PLC23.71%9 180
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.57%5 742
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-18.05%5 342
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD10.26%5 232