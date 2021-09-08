Home Depot : Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

September 08, 2021

Hurricane Ida, the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland, has impacted thousands of people across the nation. Even ten days later, Ida left hundreds of thousands in Louisiana and the city of New Orleans without power.

Children's Hospital New Orleans was among them. The hospital's existing generators were only able to run vital life support and monitoring systems, leaving the facility without air conditioning, ice, and other critical needs. To help, The Home Depot Foundation has donated badly needed products and supplies including generators, box fans, and more as part of its $1 million commitment to Hurricane Ida relief.

Team Depot volunteers from across the nation are also pitching in to help. The Home Depot store in Washington Courthouse, Ohio gathered supplies and loaded the materials for the 900-mile drive to the hospital.

Other associates worked to assemble thousands of disaster relief kits in Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

The kits include items like cleaning supplies, N95 masks, hand sanitizer and other recovery essentials.

Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope, two of The Home Depot Foundation's experienced disaster response partners, are helping transport kits to affected communities along the Gulf Coast and in the Northeast.

In 2021, The Home Depot Foundation has committed more than $6 million to support immediate relief and long-term rebuilding efforts in communities impacted by natural disaster.

To learn more, visit HomeDepot.com/Foundation.