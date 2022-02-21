Log in
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot : Partnering with Atlanta's Westside Future Fund for a Year Round Investment in Black History

02/21/2022 | 09:11am EST
February 21, 2022

Westside Future Fund is a nonprofit organization with a compassionate approach to neighborhood revitalization in Atlanta's historic Westside community. Their goal is to improve the quality of life for current and future residents while elevating the area's unique history and culture.

Nestled in what was once the heart of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, Westside Future Fund serves neighborhoods like Ashview Heights, Vine City and West End, a community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ambassador Andrew Young called home. With such a rich history, Westside Future Fund feels it's their purpose as an organization to preserve the culture and help residents thrive as the community grows and evolves.

Approximately 40% of the homes in the community are currently vacant and abandoned. Many residents of Atlanta's Westside worry about being displaced. "We've witnessed other historically Black neighborhoods in Atlanta see long-time residents priced out, and the culture and character of those communities erased," Cristel explains.

Through the support of partners like The Home Depot Foundation, Westside Future Fund builds affordable mixed-income housing, nurtures "cradle-to-career" education and revitalizes parks, green spaces and other community gathering areas. The organization also helps establish and maintain new safety protocols like Westside Blue, a security patrol program with the Atlanta Police Foundation and the Atlanta Police Department.

The Westside Future Fund is working to disrupt the cycle of poverty, erase the barriers created by systemic racism and preserve some of Atlanta's historically Black neighborhoods. By serving communities like the Westside, Black residents have access to higher-performing schools and better opportunities for their children.

Visit WestsideFutureFund.org to learn more about their programs and their vision for the community and its residents.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 B - -
Net income 2022 16 348 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 362 B 362 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float -
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 346,87 $
Average target price 417,26 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker Senior VP-Retail Finance & Pricing Analytics
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-16.42%362 215
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-13.85%150 037
KINGFISHER PLC-4.52%8 987
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.14%6 174
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD1.94%5 523
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.6.70%5 365