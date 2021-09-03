Log in
Home Depot : Pro Xtra Program Adds Buildertrend Partnership for End-to-End Purchase Integration

09/03/2021 | 09:22am EDT
September 03, 2021

For remodelers, no two workdays look the same. Between setting the foundation, installing plumbing, wiring electricity and painting, each house has its own unique set of challenges to overcome - and sometimes, that requires unexpected trips to the store.

In the past 12 months, the cost of building materials for home construction has increased by nearly 20% and is expected to continue rising according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This new partnership enables Pros to complete more projects while reducing errors - which equal out of pocket costs - while also increasing customer satisfaction.

'With Buildertrend and Pro Xtra, we hope to connect more construction pros than ever before with quality products, service, price and selections,' says Frank Blake, Home Depot's general manager for outside sales. 'Now Pros can unlock the power of Buildertrend's innovative job management platform - including best-in-class application, cost control and forecasting, and no-sweat project management.'

Buildertrend users can now connect to their Pro Xtra account to streamline ordering, tracking and purchasing of product from The Home Depot. New advanced features also solve crucial planning problems, like product availability information.

'Whether they need a better way to track purchases and expenses, or a seamless option to build job estimates and purchase products, the integration will benefit all aspects of their job management,' says Frank.

Buildertrend users who are Pro Xtra members can send items directly from a Home Depot shopping cart to their account, allowing for more accurate real-time management of expenses. Additional features like Home Depot receipts automatically syncing with Buildtrends construction management software create a fully integrated purchasing experience. Plus, users will receive exclusive discounts.

The Home Depot Pro Xtra members can receive an exclusive offer of up to 10% off Buildertrend's cloud-based software. Pro Xtra is The Home Depot's loyalty program and includes members-only benefits like perks, volume pricing, exclusive product offers, paint rewards and more. For more information about Pro Xtra, stop by the Pro Desk at your local Home Depot store or visit www.homedepot.com/proxtra.

To learn more about Pro Xtra's partnership with Buildertrend, visit www.homedepot.com/buildertrend.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
