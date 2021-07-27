Log in
Home Depot Reduced Carbon Intensity by 22% Last Year

07/27/2021 | 07:15am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Home Depot Inc. reduced its scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by 127,000 metric tons last year, a 22% reduction in carbon intensity, the Atlanta-based retailer said.

Emissions scopes refer to how directly emissions are tied to a company's internal operations. Scope 1 emissions occur due to sources owned or controlled by a company, while scope 2 emissions include emissions related to energy and climate control purchases from third parties.

Electricity use in Home Depot's U.S. stores fell more than 14% last year due to the installation of LED lighting, the use of building-automation systems and more energy-efficient climate control.

Home Depot also committed to reaching 100% renewable electricity at its facilities by 2030.

In a report released Tuesday about its environmental, social and governance work last year, Home Depot said that 35% of people hired in the U.S. last year were female, and 53% were from ethnic or racial minorities.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 0714ET

