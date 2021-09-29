Log in
Home Depot : Ring and The Home Depot Announce Ring Jobsite Security, A New Way to Secure Job Sites

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
September 29, 2021

Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, today announced an exclusive collaboration with The Home Depot that introduces Ring home security products and services to job sites for the first time. Ring Jobsite Security utilizes the all-new Ring Alarm Pro, a first-of-its-kind alarm that, when paired with a Ring Protect Pro subscription, offers professional monitoring and cellular connectivity to keep connected devices, like security cameras, online. Available exclusively through The Home Depot, Ring Jobsite Security will offer add-ons that include a heavy-duty protective case for Ring Alarm Pro and Ring Power Packs, security cameras, smart lighting, and various sensors to bring the power of Ring whole-home security to the job site.

Ring Jobsite Security centers around the new Ring Alarm Pro, which combines all the best features of Ring Alarm with a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router to keep the job site connected. With the addition of a Ring Protect Pro subscription, the system can use a cellular-only internet connection to keep connected cameras and sensors online - even if you don't have internet at your job site yet. If you have Ring Power Packs, the Ring Alarm Pro will continue to protect the job site in the event of a power outage. Additionally, job site managers can monitor and receive real-time alerts via the Ring app.

Job site managers can customize their system to work best based on project needs, and can easily transfer the system to their next site. In addition to Ring Alarm Pro, managers can also add cameras such as Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, various Ring Smart Lighting devices, Ring Motion Sensors, additional Ring Alarm sensors and a Ring Jobsite Security Case to their security system. Accessories, such as additional cameras, Ring Power Packs that provide additional battery backup, and the new Ring Alarm Outdoor Contact Sensor that helps secure areas such as outdoor gates, sheds, fencing and more can be added based on site needs.

"We've seen how effective Ring devices can be in neighborhoods, and we're excited to collaborate with The Home Depot to bring affordable, easy-to-use security solutions to an entirely new market segment," said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring. "Security of small to mid-sized job sites is often overlooked, and Ring Jobsite Security directly addresses security issues contractors face. Now they can leverage the entire suite of Ring devices and services to create a personalized solution that works best for them."

"Ring Jobsite Security will help building and construction pros protect and grow their businesses, no matter the size," said Wes Neece, merchandising vice president of electrical and lighting at The Home Depot. "In the past, only large-scale builders have been able to afford the security necessary to protect job sites. Ring Jobsite Security demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering the most innovative products on the market at the best value to our pro customers."

Pricing and Availability

Ring Jobsite Security 5-Piece Plus Kit starts at $399.99 and is available for pre-order today at HomeDepot.com. The 5-piece kit includes:

  • Ring Alarm Pro
  • Stick Up Cam Battery
  • Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight Battery
  • Ring Smart Lighting Motion Sensor
  • Ring Jobsite Security Case

Additional add-ons are also available:

  • Ring Jobsite Security Case ($129.99)
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Battery ($99.99)
  • Ring Spotlight Cam Battery ($199.99)
  • Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight Battery ($39.99)
  • Ring Smart Lighting Motion Sensor ($24.99)
  • Ring Power Pack ($129.99)
  • Ring Alarm Outdoor Contact Sensor ($49.99)

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
