Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
308.11 USD   +0.39%
04:58pHOME DEPOT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/23HOME DEPOT - WORLD WATER WEEK : Why we're for water conservation
AQ
08/23HOME DEPOT : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending July 31, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/24/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Carey Matt
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HOME DEPOT, INC. [HD] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Customer Experience /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2455 PACES FERRY ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ATLANTA GA 30339
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Carey Matt
2455 PACES FERRY ROAD

ATLANTA, GA30339

EVP, Customer Experience
Signatures
/s/Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $316.08 to $316.42, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company, or the staff of the SEC, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
04:58pHOME DEPOT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/23HOME DEPOT - WORLD WATER WEEK : Why we're for water conservation
AQ
08/23HOME DEPOT : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending July 31, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/23HOME DEPOT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/22Daiwa Securities Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to $327 From $300, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
08/22WEEKLY RECAP : Retailer Results Show Diverging Impacts of Inflation -- Market Insight
DJ
08/19DZ Bank Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to $282 From $262, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
08/19Global equity funds attract inflows for second week in a row
MS
08/18Home Depot Appoints CEO Edward Decker as Chair, Unveils $15 Billion Share-Repurchase Pr..
MT
08/18The Home Depot Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $1.90 and Announces $15 Billion Shar..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 157 B - -
Net income 2023 16 958 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 314 B 314 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 490 600
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 306,90 $
Average target price 361,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig A. Menear Chairman
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-26.05%314 182
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-19.73%130 914
KINGFISHER PLC-29.80%5 507
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-4.83%5 113
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-13.16%4 326
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-21.98%2 971