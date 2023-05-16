Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-15 pm EDT
288.54 USD   -0.66%
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Retail Sales, -2-
DJ
06:12aEarnings Flash (HD) THE HOME DEPOT Posts Q1 Revenue $37.26B, vs. Street Est of $38.35B
MT
06:10aHome Depot cuts annual sales forecast on slowing demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Home Depot cuts annual sales forecast on slowing demand

05/16/2023 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc cut its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as the home improvement market cools after explosive growth during the pandemic, with Americans cutting back on spending on tools and building materials as inflation stays sticky.

Shares of the largest U.S. home improvement chain tumbled nearly 5% in premarket trading after the company also missed first-quarter sales estimates, hurt by adverse weather and falling lumber prices.

Home improvement retailers have now lost their pandemic-era sparkle, as consumers shift focus away from their homes and instead spend on travel, vacations and other services.

"Given the negative impact to first quarter sales from lumber deflation and weather, further softening of demand relative to our expectations, and continued uncertainty regarding consumer demand, we are updating our guidance," said Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail.

Home Depot now expects comparable sales to decline between 2% and 5% in fiscal 2023, compared to its prior outlook for sales to remain nearly flat.

Analysts were expecting comparable sales to decline 0.9% this year, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Home Depot said comparable sales for the first quarter decreased 4.5%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 1.74% drop.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Retail Sales, -2-
DJ
06:12aEarnings Flash (HD) THE HOME DEPOT Posts Q1 Revenue $37.26B, vs. Street Est of $38.35B
MT
06:10aHome Depot cuts annual sales forecast on slowing demand
RE
06:07aHome Depot : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aBiden, Republicans set for debt ceiling face-off
RE
06:01aThe Home Depot Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Updates Fiscal 2023 Guidanc..
PR
05:52aEuropean Midday Briefing: Debt-Ceiling Worries, China Data Weig..
DJ
12:52aEurope has a data fest, and growth worries
RE
12:05aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/15Consumer Cos Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 157 B - -
Net income 2024 15 820 M - -
Net Debt 2024 43 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 18,3x
Yield 2024 2,90%
Capitalization 292 B 292 B -
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
EV / Sales 2025 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 471 600
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 288,54 $
Average target price 328,23 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Haydn Chilcott Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-8.65%292 196
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.2.02%120 196
KINGFISHER PLC5.85%6 040
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.45%5 645
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-20.50%3 335
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.30.80%2 969
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer