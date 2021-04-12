Log in
Home Depot : 5 Eco-Friendly Products That Save Water and Energy

04/12/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
April 12, 2021

Sustainable living is all in the details. The household products we use every day, like our lights and sinks, can either help or hinder our efforts to conserve water and energy.

To help get on track, here are five eco-friendly products that reduce your household's environmental impact:

1. The Most Cost-Effective: EcoSmart Lightbulbs

The EcoSmart 60-Watt LED Lightbulb uses 85 percent less energy than a standard incandescent bulb and can save $93 in energy costs in its lifetime. Available in a variety of colors and shapes, these lightbulbs can save energy in every room of the house.

2. The Hidden Gem: LED Mount Ceiling Lights

Enjoy stylish lighting features while saving energy with the Home Decorators Collection Toberon LED Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Lights. This Energy Star -certified ceiling mount light uses LED lights behind a parchment-like glass, creating a luminous effect without using lightbulbs.

3. The Best Investment: Eco-Friendly Fridge

The KitchenAid Side by Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator is estimated to have a yearly energy cost of only $82. It features the Preserva Food Care System, a cooling system that ensures freshness and minimizes odors, while utilizing LED lighting rather than incandescent bulbs.

4. The Industry Innovator: Delta Strike Faucets

The Delta Strike Faucet uses at least 20 percent less water than the standard industry faucet, and meets the WaterSense standards set by the EPA.

5. The Biggest Saver: Glacier Bay High Efficiency Toilet

The Glacier Bay High Efficiency Single Flush All-in-One Toilet is another WaterSense-approved product that makes each flush more efficient. Because toilets account for the greatest use of water in a typical household, this sustainable alternative is a money-saver that just keeps saving.

Find new ways to make your home more sustainable at Eco Options by The Home Depot.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 16:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 B - -
Net income 2022 13 522 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 343 B 343 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 305,50 $
Last Close Price 319,23 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.20.18%343 244
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.23.67%142 383
KINGFISHER PLC27.18%9 926
HOME PRODUCT CENTER5.11%6 020
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-4.46%3 677
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE32.22%3 145
