Home Depot : 5 Eco-Friendly Products That Save Water and Energy
04/12/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
April 12, 2021
Sustainable living is all in the details. The household products we use every day, like our lights and sinks, can either help or hinder our efforts to conserve water and energy.
To help get on track, here are five eco-friendly products that reduce your household's environmental impact:
1. The Most Cost-Effective: EcoSmart Lightbulbs
The EcoSmart 60-Watt LED Lightbulb uses 85 percent less energy than a standard incandescent bulb and can save $93 in energy costs in its lifetime. Available in a variety of colors and shapes, these lightbulbs can save energy in every room of the house.
The KitchenAid Side by Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator is estimated to have a yearly energy cost of only $82. It features the Preserva Food Care System, a cooling system that ensures freshness and minimizes odors, while utilizing LED lighting rather than incandescent bulbs.
4. The Industry Innovator: Delta Strike Faucets
The Delta Strike Faucet uses at least 20 percent less water than the standard industry faucet, and meets the WaterSense standards set by the EPA.
5. The Biggest Saver: Glacier Bay High Efficiency Toilet
