  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Home Depot, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HD

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Home Depot : 6 Tips for a Sustainable Garden

04/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
April 19, 2021

Whether you're already an avid gardener or finding yourself with some additional time on your hands, getting outside and planting flowers, fruits, veggies and herbs is a great activity. The best part-it's within reach of your backyard, patio or window box. If it's growing tomatoes and fresh basil for your salad, or a fresh bouquet of flowers for your kitchen - the possibilities are endless.

Incorporate these six sustainable practices to get the most out of your garden.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 B - -
Net income 2022 13 559 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 353 B 353 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 308,73 $
Last Close Price 328,08 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.23.51%352 759
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.29.74%149 352
KINGFISHER PLC31.40%10 329
HOME PRODUCT CENTER2.19%5 902
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-5.73%3 693
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED34.06%3 216
