  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Home Depot, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot : Introducing Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Artificial Turf

06/15/2021 | 11:12am EDT
June 15, 2021

Established in 1877, the Westminster Kennel Club is the nation's oldest organization dedicated to dog sports. Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, hosted the show from June 11 - June 13 where a variety of purebred dogs competed in categories of agility and obedience.

Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Artificial Turf was newly introduced alongside carpet at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. As an official sponsor, The Home Depot set up booths to showcase this new product and demonstrate its durability. It features many of the characteristics found in Lifeproof Carpet with Petproof Technology, like stain resistance and easy cleanup, but it's made with the outdoors in mind.

Backed by a 15-year warranty, the outdoor turf requires minimal maintenance with no chemical applications needed. The artificial grass is constructed of high-performance yarn and is specifically crafted to look and feel like real grass. Additionally, the backing drains twice as fast as standard turf, which helps dog paws stay clean and dry.

Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Carpet is the exclusive carpet of The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and the brand has been helping homeowners worry less about their floors since 2015. Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Artificial Turf is currently available online, and it launches exclusively in Home Depot stores later this year. Learn more about Lifeproof flooring here.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 143 B - -
Net income 2022 14 845 M - -
Net Debt 2022 33 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 329 B 329 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 345,74 $
Last Close Price 309,32 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.16.45%328 887
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.18.16%134 069
KINGFISHER PLC27.33%10 220
HOME PRODUCT CENTER6.57%6 169
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD21.47%5 775
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.3.82%5 412