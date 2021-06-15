Home Depot : Introducing Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Artificial Turf

June 15, 2021

Established in 1877, the Westminster Kennel Club is the nation's oldest organization dedicated to dog sports. Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, hosted the show from June 11 - June 13 where a variety of purebred dogs competed in categories of agility and obedience.

Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Artificial Turf was newly introduced alongside carpet at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. As an official sponsor, The Home Depot set up booths to showcase this new product and demonstrate its durability. It features many of the characteristics found in Lifeproof Carpet with Petproof Technology, like stain resistance and easy cleanup, but it's made with the outdoors in mind.

Backed by a 15-year warranty, the outdoor turf requires minimal maintenance with no chemical applications needed. The artificial grass is constructed of high-performance yarn and is specifically crafted to look and feel like real grass. Additionally, the backing drains twice as fast as standard turf, which helps dog paws stay clean and dry.

Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Carpet is the exclusive carpet of The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and the brand has been helping homeowners worry less about their floors since 2015. Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Artificial Turf is currently available online, and it launches exclusively in Home Depot stores later this year. Learn more about Lifeproof flooring here.