Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/26 11:30:55 am
318.82 USD   +0.65%
11:11aHOME DEPOT  : MSI, From Part-Time Business to Nationwide Distributor
PU
05/24BLINDS.COM : Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation
PU
05/24HOME DEPOT  : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot : MSI, From Part-Time Business to Nationwide Distributor

05/26/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 26, 2021

When Manu and Rika Shah emigrated from India to the United States in the 1970s, Rika searched for a flexible job that would allow her to stay at home with their kids. In 1975, she decided to start one herself, and M S International, Inc. (MSI) was born in the basement of their home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Today, it has become a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, wall and countertop surfaces with more than $2 billion in annual revenue and 2,000 employees worldwide.

Raj Shah is the current MSI President, and son of Rika and Manu. He remembers the moment everything changed for his parents. 'My mom always had the entrepreneurial bug and my uncle in India had landed upon a black granite quarry. He asked her to try and sell it. She started selling rough blocks of granite in the U.S. and Canada from the basement of our home. In 1981, the business received the contract to provide the granite for the Vietnam War Memorial. That's when both my parents felt the business had legs.'

As MSI expanded their reach, Manu and Rika's sons, Raj and Rup, joined the family business. 'We grew up around MSI as it started the year I was born,' says Raj. 'Family vacations and dinner discussions were always about rocks growing up.'

Raj and Rup used their previous work experience in investment banking to grow the company's scale and scope. Securing an exclusive partnership with The Home Depot took MSI to new heights.

And while financial success is great for any business, the Shahs founded MSI with the goal of creating jobs, building partnerships, and treating people like an extension of their family.

'With this increase in the size of the pie, MSI and its supply chain have been able to produce jobs for more than 150,000 people worldwide,' says Raj.

To learn more about MSI, visit msisurfaces.com. To learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to supplier diversity, click here.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
11:11aHOME DEPOT  : MSI, From Part-Time Business to Nationwide Distributor
PU
05/24BLINDS.COM : Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation
PU
05/24HOME DEPOT  : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
PU
05/24SEA CHANGE : global freight sails out of the digital dark ages
RE
05/21HOME DEPOT  : Living Our Values Across the Globe
PU
05/20HOME DEPOT  : Discloses New $20 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Maintains Quarterly ..
MT
05/20THE HOME DEPOT  : Declares First Quarter Dividend of $1.65 and Announces $20 Bil..
PR
05/20Home Depot Board Authorizes $20 Billion Share Repurchase Plan
DJ
05/20HOME DEPOT  : Credit Suisse Raises Home Depot's PT to $330 from $319 Following '..
MT
05/20THE HOME DEPOT  : to Present at RBC Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 142 B - -
Net income 2022 14 754 M - -
Net Debt 2022 33 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 337 B 337 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 344,99 $
Last Close Price 316,75 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.19.25%336 787
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.20.25%138 009
KINGFISHER PLC34.36%10 796
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD25.32%5 917
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.46%5 662
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.3.18%5 661