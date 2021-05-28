Home Depot : Move Responsibly and Sustainably with Recycled Products

May 28, 2021

Whether you're moving locally or cross country, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the moving process. This Mover's Month, we're showcasing products that save you stress and reduce the impact on the environment.

Did you know our cardboard boxes are made from 100 percent recycled paper? And by paper, we mean things like newsprint, tissue product and other cardboard - including The Home Depot boxes sold in stores. This gives new life to used products, reinforcing the company's circularity commitment.

Depending on your needs, standard moving boxes are great for storing and shipping moderately heavy or bulky items. Heavy-Duty Moving Boxes offer even more support with double wall construction and handles for easy carrying. And don't forget specialty boxes designed to make moving easier, like the Easy Up Wardrobe Moving Box and Adjustable TV and Picture Moving Boxes.

If you're in the early stages of planning your move, premade kits can get you on the right track. The Upgraded Moving Accessory Kit contains things you may otherwise forget, like stretch wrap and a moving blanket.

Need packing supplies for fragile items? Our Combo Glass and Dish Moving Kit includes a glass divider kit that'll keep your cups, plates and bowls safe. Plus, it's 100 percent recycled and fits into a similarly recycled Heavy-Duty Medium Moving Box.

Whether you're prepping your new home or tidying up your last one, you need reliable products. We have some no-fuss, affordable options.

To save paper towels, try using the 5-Pack of Scotch-Brite Blue Reusable Wipes. These wipes are machine washable and meant to be rinsed and reused, and pair well with the eco-friendly Method's French Lavender All-Purpose Natural Surface Cleaner. If you're focused on floors, grab a Click n Clean Multi-Surface Microfiber Spray Mop to make things easier.

