Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc on Thursday named
22-year company veteran Edward Ted Decker as its new chief
executive officer and president, replacing Craig Menear, who
will continue as chairman.
Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief
operating officer since October 2020, will take over the top job
from March 1.
He has also served as chief merchant and executive vice
president of merchandising, where he overlooked store and online
merchandising departments, among other responsibilities.
The company has lately seen a surge in demand from
contractors such as builders and handymen looking to complete a
backlog of home improvement projects that were put on hold
during the COVID-19 crisis.
Before joining Home Depot, Decker worked in business
development, strategic planning and finance at Kimberly-Clark
Corp and Scott Paper Co.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)