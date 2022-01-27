Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

01/27/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of U.S. home improvement chain Home Depot is seen in Mexico City

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc on Thursday named 22-year company veteran Edward Ted Decker as its new chief executive officer and president, replacing Craig Menear, who will continue as chairman.

Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief operating officer since October 2020, will take over the top job from March 1.

He has also served as chief merchant and executive vice president of merchandising, where he overlooked store and online merchandising departments, among other responsibilities.

The company has lately seen a surge in demand from contractors such as builders and handymen looking to complete a backlog of home improvement projects that were put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis.

Before joining Home Depot, Decker worked in business development, strategic planning and finance at Kimberly-Clark Corp and Scott Paper Co.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
05:39pHome Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO
RE
05:14pHOME DEPOT : Names Ted Decker CEO, Effective March 1, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pCRAIG MENEAR : Home Depot Names Ted Decker CEO, Effective March 1; Menear to Remain Chairm..
DJ
05:05pHOME DEPOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
04:58pHome Depot Appoints Edward Decker as CEO
MT
04:47pThe Home Depot Names Ted Decker CEO, Effective March 1, 2022
PR
08:09aHOME DEPOT : Foundation Partners with Local Nonprofits in Honor of Dr. King's Legacy
PU
01/25NATIONAL RADON ACTION MONTH : 3 Ways to Test the Air Quality in Your Home
PU
01/20HOME DEPOT : Earns A/A- Rating Four Consecutive Years from Environmental Impact Leader CDP
PU
01/20DBRS Morningstar Confirms The Home Depot, Inc. at 'A' and R-1 (low) and Home Depot of C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 B - -
Net income 2022 16 349 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 373 B 373 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float -
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 357,28 $
Average target price 419,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker Senior VP-Retail Finance & Pricing Analytics
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-13.91%373 086
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-11.75%153 682
KINGFISHER PLC-5.38%8 913
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.45%5 612
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-0.28%5 393
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.4.56%5 393