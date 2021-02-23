Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Home Depot, Inc.    HD

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot sales jump 25%, consumer spending outlook unclear

02/23/2021 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, riding a sustained wave of demand for home improvement goods as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

However, the company's shares fell 1.5% in low volume premarket trading, after Home Depot warned that it was unable to predict how consumer spending would evolve this year.

"If the demand environment during the back half of fiscal 2020 were to persist through fiscal 2021, it would imply flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth," Home Depot Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said.

Same-store sales jumped 24.5% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of an 18.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
06:16aHOME DEPOT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
06:15aHOME DEPOT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:12aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Edges Higher
MT
06:03aHOME DEPOT : Earnings Flash (HD) THE HOME DEPOT Posts Q4 EPS $2.65
MT
06:01aTHE HOME DEPOT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results; Increases Qua..
PR
06:01aHOME DEPOT : Earnings Flash (HD) THE HOME DEPOT Reports Q4 Revenue $32.26B, vs. ..
MT
05:08aStock Futures Edge Down Ahead of Powell's Comments
DJ
02/22HOME DEPOT : Typically Favors Downside Trade in Wake of Earnings-Driven Pre-Mark..
MT
02/22THE HOME DEPOT : Generators and essential supplies donated in response to winter..
AQ
02/19HOME DEPOT : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 12 803 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 415 700
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 307,64 $
Last Close Price 275,85 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.3.85%296 980
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.7.41%126 329
KINGFISHER PLC-0.48%7 957
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-2.19%5 873
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED20.00%2 993
SHIMACHU CO., LTD.0.00%2 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ