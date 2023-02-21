Home Depot shares slide on weak sales, annual profit forecast

The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain also missed fourth-quarter comparable sales estimates, sending its shares down 2.5% to $310 in premarket trading.

The company said it expects earnings per share to decline in the mid-single digits percentage range for 2023, while analysts were expecting a 0.4% increase to $16.72, according to Refinitiv data.

Comparable sales fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.56% increase.

The company said it was planning to invest an additional $1 billion in annualized compensation for its frontline, hourly associates, starting from the first quarter of 2023.

