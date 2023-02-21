Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
317.95 USD   -1.02%
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3-
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Hike Fears
DJ
06:16aHome Depot Typically Favors Downside Trade in Wake of Earnings-Driven Pre-Market Moves
MT
Home Depot shares slide on weak sales, annual profit forecast

02/21/2023 | 06:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc forecast annual profit below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, hurt by higher supply chain costs amid weakening demand for home improvement products due to inflation.

The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain also missed fourth-quarter comparable sales estimates, sending its shares down 2.5% to $310 in premarket trading.

The company said it expects earnings per share to decline in the mid-single digits percentage range for 2023, while analysts were expecting a 0.4% increase to $16.72, according to Refinitiv data.

Comparable sales fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.56% increase.

The company said it was planning to invest an additional $1 billion in annualized compensation for its frontline, hourly associates, starting from the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 158 B - -
Net income 2023 17 085 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 324 B 324 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 490 600
Free-Float 56,8%
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 317,95 $
Average target price 341,03 $
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Haydn Chilcott Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.0.66%324 050
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.6.78%128 650
KINGFISHER PLC18.68%6 493
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-4.52%5 661
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-10.00%3 832
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.49.60%3 347