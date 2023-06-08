Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
301.09 USD   -0.20%
05:26pHome Depot ships air filters, masks to areas with poor air quality
RE
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
10:41aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Home Depot to $345 From $325, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Depot ships air filters, masks to areas with poor air quality

06/08/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Home Depot store is seen in Los Angeles

June 8 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc on Thursday said it was shipping supplies of air filters, respirator masks, box fans and air scrubbers to meet increased demand in areas impacted by poor air quality, as smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs the U.S. East Coast.

Hundreds of forest fires continued to burn across much of Canada as the country sees its worst-ever start to the wildfire season, which has pushed smoke into the eastern United States, covering several cities with a thick, yellow haze.

Schools across the region canceled outdoor activities and companies told employees to work from home, while health officials in more than a dozen states have urged millions of residents to stay indoors.

Target Corp also said its contactless order pick-up service called "Drive Up" may be turned off at locations with poor air quality. Customers can check their Target mobile application to confirm if the services were available at their local store, the company added. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION -0.36% 131.27 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.20% 301.09 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
05:26pHome Depot ships air filters, masks to areas with poor air quality
RE
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
10:41aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Home Depot to $345 From $325, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
06/07U.S. East Coast blanketed in eerie veil of smoke from Canada fires
RE
06/05Microsoft-backed Rubrik hires banks for IPO -sources
RE
06/05Home Depot : Going Green at Home
PU
06/02WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
06/02Lululemon shares surge as consumers snap up pricier athletic wear
RE
06/01Macy's forecasts dour 2023, blames higher promotions to counter slow demand
RE
05/31Nordstrom delivers surprise profit as inventory woes ease
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 152 B - -
Net income 2024 15 038 M - -
Net Debt 2024 43 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 20,1x
Yield 2024 2,77%
Capitalization 303 B 303 B -
EV / Sales 2024 2,28x
EV / Sales 2025 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 471 600
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 301,70 $
Average target price 315,97 $
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Haydn Chilcott Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-6.29%303 322
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.3.98%125 036
KINGFISHER PLC1.44%5 701
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-11.61%5 067
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-21.50%3 159
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.19.20%2 755
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer