Home Depot ships air filters, masks to areas with poor air quality

June 8 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc on Thursday
said it was shipping supplies of air filters, respirator masks,
box fans and air scrubbers to meet increased demand in areas
impacted by poor air quality, as smoke from Canadian wildfires
engulfs the U.S. East Coast.
Hundreds of forest fires continued to burn across much of
Canada as the country sees its worst-ever start to the wildfire
season, which has pushed smoke into the eastern United States,
covering several cities with a thick, yellow haze.
Schools across the region canceled outdoor activities and
companies told employees to work from home, while health
officials in more than a dozen states have urged millions of
residents to stay indoors.
Target Corp also said its contactless order pick-up
service called "Drive Up" may be turned off at locations with
poor air quality. Customers can check their Target mobile
application to confirm if the services were available at their
local store, the company added.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)