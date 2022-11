Employees at a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, store voted against joining the independent union Home Depot Workers United and the union did not secure the needed majority, according to a tally by the NLRB.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York and Rittik Biswas and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Anna Driver and Christian Schmollinger)

By Doyinsola Oladipo