The Home Depot, Inc. is the world's leading retail distributor of residential remodeling products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - building materials, electrical, lighting, millwork and plumbing products (37.8%) ; - household appliances, decoration and storage products, flooring, paints, kitchen and bathroom materials (33.3%); - hardware, DIY products and garden accessories (28.9%). As of 29/01/2023, the products are marketed through a network of 2,322 stores (of which 2,007 in the United States, 182 in Canada and 133 in Mexico). The United States accounts for 92% of net sales.