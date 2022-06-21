Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
270.73 USD   -1.00%
08:15aINFOGRAPHIC : With Over Half the U.S. in Drought, Summer Outdoor Water Conservation Tips
PU
06/16Homebuilder, Home Improvement Retailer Stocks Take Hit From Surprise Housing Starts Report
MT
06/14Evercore ISI Lowers Price Target for Home Depot to $335 From $360, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infographic: With Over Half the U.S. in Drought, Summer Outdoor Water Conservation Tips

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
June 21, 2022

As warm weather activities heat up, it may be tempting to leave the water running to keep yourself and your lawn cool. However, conserving water is critical because droughts rob communities of the rain and snow that replenishes their much-needed water supply. Saving water for future use becomes more important than ever.

According to the U.S. drought monitor, 53.8% of the contiguous U.S. is currently in drought, and 76% of the American West is experiencing severe to exceptional drought. This is a problem we all need to help combat.

Water shortages strike different areas at different times of year, so saving water is always in season. Wherever you live, make it a water-savvy summer and reduce stress on the local water supply without sacrificing your comfort, convenience or curb appeal. Here are a few tips:

For additional resources about staying water-smart outdoors visit EPA.gov/WaterSense.

Learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability by visiting the 2021 ESG Report and Eco Actions website.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 157 B - -
Net income 2023 16 958 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 278 B 278 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 490 600
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 270,73 $
Average target price 355,72 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig A. Menear Chairman
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-34.77%278 244
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-33.28%110 231
KINGFISHER PLC-28.70%5 886
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.28%4 949
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-18.56%4 203
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-14.48%3 346