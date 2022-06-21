Infographic: With Over Half the U.S. in Drought, Summer Outdoor Water Conservation Tips

June 21, 2022

As warm weather activities heat up, it may be tempting to leave the water running to keep yourself and your lawn cool. However, conserving water is critical because droughts rob communities of the rain and snow that replenishes their much-needed water supply. Saving water for future use becomes more important than ever.

According to the U.S. drought monitor, 53.8% of the contiguous U.S. is currently in drought, and 76% of the American West is experiencing severe to exceptional drought. This is a problem we all need to help combat.

Water shortages strike different areas at different times of year, so saving water is always in season. Wherever you live, make it a water-savvy summer and reduce stress on the local water supply without sacrificing your comfort, convenience or curb appeal. Here are a few tips:

