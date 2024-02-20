Barclays Leans Away From Wall Street in Revamp Plan

The U.K. lender will cap the share of assets devoted to its sprawling investment-banking arm in favor of its home business.

Get Ready for $40 Luggage Fees

American Airlines will now charge $40 to check a bag at the airport for domestic flights or $35 for those who pay in advance online. A second bag will now cost $45.

Walmart Seals $2.3 Billion Deal for TV Maker Vizio

The purchase grants the retailer access to data and more space to sell ads as it eyes growth beyond selling goods.

Walmart's Sales Rise as Prices Cool

Consumers continued to spend on groceries and other essentials, while pulling back on discretionary items.

Home Depot Stock Falls After Earnings Beats Expectations. Here's Why.

Home Depot posts its first annual sales drop since 2009 and says comparable sales are expected to fall 1% in the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Stock Rises After Medical-Device Maker Tops Earnings Estimates, Raises Forecast

Medtronic reports adjusted per-share earnings of $1.30, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.26.

These Drug Companies Are Going Nuclear to Fight Cancer

Big pharma's investments in nuclear medicine highlight how cancer treatment is shifting to targeted approaches.

Meet the Everyday Investors Along for Nvidia's Wild Stock-Market Ride

By some metrics, shares of the graphics-chip maker has become even more popular than Tesla's.

Carmakers Park Aging Models as U.N. Cyber Rule Comes Into Effect

Some of the tech updates required to bring older Porsche and VW cars into compliance are too expensive, manufacturers say.

BHP Pares Midyear Payout After Net Profit Fall, Flat Earnings

BHP Group dialed back its dividend on Tuesday as the world's biggest miner reported a steep fall in first-half net profit and flat underlying earnings.

