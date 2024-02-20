FuboTV Sues to Block ESPN, Warner and Fox Sports-Streaming Service

The lawsuit says the companies behind the planned platform have forced Fubo 'to broadcast unwanted, expensive content.'

Home Depot Sees Another 'Year of Moderation' for Home Improvement

Home Depot posts its first annual sales drop since 2009 and says comparable sales are expected to fall 1% in the current fiscal year.

Court Tosses $1 Billion Verdict Against Cox Communications for Music Piracy

Leading music labels had sued the internet provider over its customers' illegal downloads.

Barclays Leans Away From Wall Street in Overhaul Plan

The U.K. lender will cap the share of assets devoted to its sprawling investment-banking arm in favor of its home business.

Walmart Seals $2.3 Billion Deal for TV Maker Vizio

The purchase grants the retailer access to data and more space to sell ads as it eyes growth beyond selling goods.

Walmart's Sales Rise as Prices Cool

Consumers continued to spend on groceries and other essentials, while pulling back on discretionary items.

Macy's Receives Director Nominations From Arkhouse. The Story Isn't Over.

Last month, the retailer turned down a takeover bid from private-equity firms Arkhouse and Brigade.

Truist insurance-brokerage unit sale price better than expected

The deal comes at a time when banks are building up their balance sheets ahead of a potential economic downturn and as federal regulators have proposed higher capital requirements.

Capital One Is Buying Discover Financial for $35 Billion

The deal would combine two of the largest credit-card companies in the U.S. at a booming time for the sector.

Medtronic Stock Rises After Medical-Device Maker Tops Earnings Estimates, Raises Forecast

Medtronic reports adjusted per-share earnings of $1.30, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.26.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-24 1515ET