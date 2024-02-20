FuboTV Sues to Block ESPN, Warner and Fox Sports-Streaming Service

The lawsuit claims the companies behind the planned platform have forced Fubo "to broadcast unwanted, expensive content."

Palo Alto Networks' stock tumbles as earnings forecast underwhelms

The cybersecurity company came up short with its forecast for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook.

Rivian Hires New Marketing Leader as It Prepares to Unveil First Economy Line

Meta and Amazon veteran joins the EV startup, which will soon take reservations for its key R2 lineup.

Home Depot Sees Another 'Year of Moderation' for Home Improvement

Home Depot posts its first annual sales drop since 2009 and says comparable sales are expected to fall 1% in the current fiscal year.

Walmart's Sales Rise as Prices Cool

Consumers continued to spend on groceries and other essentials, while pulling back on discretionary items.

Court Tosses $1 Billion Verdict Against Cox Communications for Music Piracy

Leading music labels had sued the internet provider over its customers' illegal downloads.

Barclays Leans Away From Wall Street in Overhaul Plan

The U.K. lender will cap the share of assets devoted to its sprawling investment-banking arm in favor of its home business.

Tesla Stock Falls on Ford's Price Cuts

The share move comes after Tesla rival XPeng warned of intense competition in the electric-vehicle sector.

Walmart Seals $2.3 Billion Deal for TV Maker Vizio

The purchase grants the retailer access to data and more space to sell ads as it eyes growth beyond selling goods.

Macy's Receives Director Nominations From Arkhouse. The Story Isn't Over.

Last month, the retailer turned down a takeover bid from private-equity firms Arkhouse and Brigade.

