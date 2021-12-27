Operation Surprise 2021: A Season of Service

December 27, 2021

Operation Surprise is about service, community and living the company's core values.

The Home Depot Foundation rolled out life-changing assistance and surprise moments for those in need. The goal was to paint a brighter future for our communities. Together, we:

Completed 160+ projects

Partnered with 140+ nonprofit organizations

Served 150+ cities

Surpassed $400+ million invested in veteran causes

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, partnered with local nonprofit organizations around the nation to spread the spirit of the season. We delivered holiday gifts, renovated homes, revitalized community spaces, provided mortgage and rental payment assistance and so much more.

Here's how The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot gave back during Operation Surprise: