Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/27 08:56:41 am
401.36 USD   +1.08%
08:27aOPERATION SURPRISE 2021 : A Season of Service
PU
12/22OPERATION SURPRISE : Path to Pro Holiday Grants
PU
12/21HOME DEPOT : Celebrating Four Nextdoor Neighbors Who Support Their Communities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Operation Surprise 2021: A Season of Service

12/27/2021 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 27, 2021

Operation Surprise is about service, community and living the company's core values.

The Home Depot Foundation rolled out life-changing assistance and surprise moments for those in need. The goal was to paint a brighter future for our communities. Together, we:

  • Completed 160+ projects
  • Partnered with 140+ nonprofit organizations
  • Served 150+ cities
  • Surpassed $400+ million invested in veteran causes

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, partnered with local nonprofit organizations around the nation to spread the spirit of the season. We delivered holiday gifts, renovated homes, revitalized community spaces, provided mortgage and rental payment assistance and so much more.

Here's how The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot gave back during Operation Surprise:

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 13:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
08:27aOPERATION SURPRISE 2021 : A Season of Service
PU
12/22OPERATION SURPRISE : Path to Pro Holiday Grants
PU
12/21HOME DEPOT : Celebrating Four Nextdoor Neighbors Who Support Their Communities
PU
12/20Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target for Home Depot to $420 From $430, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
12/20OPERATION SURPRISE : Santa Delivers Housing Needs and Gifts
PU
12/17HOME DEPOT : For Easy Returns, Give a Gift Receipt
PU
12/16Lowe's Seen Focusing on Market Share Gains -- Analysis
DJ
12/16Lowe's Companies' Fiscal 2022 Outlook Disappointing But Long-Term Operating Margin Targ..
MT
12/15THE HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS UP TO $1 MILLION TO COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED BY TORNADO..
AQ
12/15OPERATION SURPRISE : Partnering with Project Homes for Veteran Home Renovations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 B - -
Net income 2022 16 340 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 415 B 415 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 397,07 $
Average target price 412,20 $
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.49.49%414 636
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.55.81%168 497
KINGFISHER PLC26.66%9 506
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.11%5 670
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD14.42%5 343
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-18.90%5 294