Operation Surprise: Santa Delivers Housing Needs and Gifts

12/20/2021 | 12:40pm EST
December 20, 2021

Santa may still be making his list and checking it twice, but presents are coming early this year for six families.

On Dec. 18, The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Westside Future Fund to surprise six families with housing assistance and gifts following a special breakfast with Santa. Each of the families have experienced loss this year, braving hardships like apartment fires, homelessness, caring for sick loved ones and the passing of a spouse.

To help, Westside Future Fund hosted the holiday breakfast in their office to surprise these families with gifts for both the children and parents. Each family received two months of rent or mortgage payments. Gifts like clothes, shoes, electronics, gift cards and toys were also handed out.

Westside Future Fund is a local nonprofit supporting Atlanta's Historic Westside. The organization is committed to fostering long-term transformational change to revitalize and develop into a community Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would be proud to call home. Westside's mission includes a compassionate approach to neighborhood revitalization that improves the quality of life for current or future residents.

The Home Depot Foundation supports this breakfast as part of its annual Operation Surprise campaign to create life-changing surprises. It's a celebration of The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to give back to communities and individuals, running from Veterans Day through Dec. 23.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
