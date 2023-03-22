Protecting the Climate: Conserving Resources and Reducing Our Environmental Impact Through Store Operations

Running our stores more efficiently furthers both our business and sustainability goals. In 2021, we hit key milestones, including a 50% decrease in U.S. store electricity use since 2010.

When we launched our store electricity conservation efforts a few years ago, we anticipated reducing U.S. store electricity use 20% over a decade. But by tapping into technologies and closely tracking and analyzing use, we were able to save more electricity than we originally imagined. (See chart.) In 2021 alone, we reduced year-over-year U.S. store electricity use approximately 11%.

We learned a great deal from the progress we made reducing electricity use in our stores, and now we are applying our experience and proven strategies to conserving resources in other areas of our business, including electricity use in our supply chain and water use in store irrigation.

Our successful energy conservation efforts have helped us move closer to our goal of producing or procuring 100% renewable electricity equivalent to the electricity needs for all Home Depot facilities worldwide by 2030.