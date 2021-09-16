Log in
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
Set the Scene for Halloween: Influencer Tips for the DIYer

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
September 16, 2021

This Halloween, conjure up family fun from a variety of themed collections found at your local Home Depot store. From Graves & Bones and Frightful Flicks, to Dreadful Dreams and a Rotten Patch, we've got hundreds of items to decorate your home.

To help you create maximum thrills and chills, two influencers share their best DIY Halloween tips.

Randy Motes, whose display delights his Texas neighbors year after year, offers his advice. 'Be precise on your setup. Put your smaller props at the front of the display and build up to the larger things in the back. That way, everything can be viewed easily at all angles of the display.'

Jennifer Corcoran is the founder of the 12' Skeleton Halloween Club on Facebook.

For Jennifer, lighting is one of the easiest ways to make a big impact and set the mood. 'You can start small. Purple or orange string lights in trees and bushes around your porch are a great accent to your display. Or put up the lighted purple willow tree. Have fun with colors and experiment but keep your colors complementary.'

To add depth and dimension to a limited space, Jennifer suggests grouping props of various sizes within the same theme. 'Remember, the sky is the limit. I have an assortment of skeletons in groupings sitting on various spots on my roof.' The set of six Home Accents Holiday Skeletons are a budget-friendly way to step up your skeleton game.

This season, Jennifer's taking her lineup to the next level with animated characters. 'The children in the neighborhood are going to love seeing the animated talking pumpkin twins and the animated singing Jack Skellington. It's something that will be surprising without being too scary!'

Whether your Halloween theme this year is grand or modest, spooky or silly, Randy has some final advice: 'Decorate with what you like. If you use items that you like and enjoy what you're doing, your joy and excitement will shine through and create a wonderful display that others will enjoy.'

Seeking more Halloween inspiration? View decoration ideas at HomeDepot.com.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
