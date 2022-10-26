Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
290.26 USD   +2.47%
08:18aShower Better : 5 Water Tips for Energy Action Month
PU
10/25First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant
RE
10/24The home depot launches the path to pro network, unique jobseeker platform focused on the skilled trades
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shower Better: 5 Water Tips for Energy Action Month

10/26/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Sustainability News View All News >
Shower Better: 5 Water Tips for Energy Action Month
October 26, 2022

October is Energy Action Month, and the perfect time to save energy, water, and money by showering better. Showering is one of the leading ways Americans use water in the home. For many, the shower represents the all-important "me time." It's an escape from the outside world where you can wake up, wind down, or get ready to tackle the day.

What if there was a better way to shower? Whether you are remodeling a bathroom, building a home, or moving into a new one, you can shower better with WaterSense labeled models. The following tips are helpful:

For more information and a full list of independently certified WaterSense labeled shower heads, visit bit.ly/ShowerSwitch.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 157 B - -
Net income 2023 16 966 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 490 600
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 290,26 $
Average target price 354,90 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward P. Decker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Haydn Chilcott Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-30.06%297 147
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-25.00%120 323
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-2.07%4 921
KINGFISHER PLC-36.98%4 753
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-17.73%3 946
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE4.87%2 543