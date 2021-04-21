The Company Store Launches New Eco-Friendly Line: The Company Conscious Collection

April 21, 2021

The Company Store has launched a line of eco-conscious comforters and pillows as part of their ongoing commitment to provide sustainable products.

The Company Conscious Collection features unique blends of recycled and sustainably sourced materials. This includes a polyfill made from recycled water bottles, as well as recycled down and TENCEL Lyocell, a sustainable, hypoallergenic fiber.

As part of the launch, The Company Store partnered with the nonprofit One Tree Planted to replant trees, restore land and positively impact wildlife habitats. The Company Store will donate five trees for each TENCEL product sold until May 14.

With more than 110 years of experience, the team has sourced the highest-quality materials to develop the most comfortable bedding and bath products on the market. The Company Store became part of the Home Depot family in 2017.

Learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability in the 2020 Responsibility Report