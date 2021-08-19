Log in
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
The Home Depot : Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $1.65

08/19/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 2, 2021. This is the 138th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

