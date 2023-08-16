The Home Depot reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, thanks to continued solid demand from American consumers, who are spending on home improvements amid a stabilizing housing market.

The US DIY leader is benefiting from the increase in small jobs, which is offsetting some of the loss in demand associated with heavier renovations. "While there has been some strength in categories associated with small projects, we have seen continued pressure in some FMCG and discretionary categories. We remain very positive about the medium- to long-term prospects for home improvement and our ability to increase our share in a large and fragmented market," says CEO Ted Decker.

A difficult year so far, at least on the stock market

Sales fell by 2% in the quarter to $42.9 billion, while analysts on average were expecting a sharper decline (-3.5% according to Reuters, -4% according to Bloomberg). Net income for Q2 was $4.7 billion, compared with $5.2 billion a year earlier. Home Depot maintained its annual sales and earnings forecasts. The compensation is not total, but it is real.

Shares were up 1% shortly after the publication, which was accompanied by the usual share buyback program, with an allocation of $15 billion.