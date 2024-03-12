The Home Depot: NCAA college sports partner

March 12, 2024 at 10:30 am EDT Share

The Home Depot expands its presence in college sports by becoming an official corporate partner of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).



Through this partnership, The Home Depot will own the rights to all 90 NCAA championships, including Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.



The three-year partnership with the NCAA, CBS Sports and TNT Sports builds on Home Depot's strong ties to college sports.



'We are thrilled to welcome Home Depot, one of the most recognized brands in college sports, to the NCAA Corporate Champions and Partners program,' said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.