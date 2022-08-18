Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Home Depot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
325.21 USD   -0.17%
04:14pHOME DEPOT : Names Ted Decker Chair of the Board - Form 8-K
PU
04:12pHOME DEPOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pThe Home Depot Names Ted Decker Chair of the Board
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Home Depot Names Ted Decker Chair of the Board

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected CEO and President Edward "Ted" Decker as chair of the board, effective Oct. 1, 2022. He will succeed Craig Menear, who will retire as chair effective Sept. 30, 2022.

"During Ted's tenure as CEO and a member of the board, we have witnessed firsthand his passion for the customer experience and our associates, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as chair," said Greg Brenneman, the board's lead director. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Craig for his unwavering commitment to The Home Depot's values and his visionary leadership, which established a solid foundation for the long-term success of the company."

Decker, a 22-year veteran of The Home Depot, was named CEO in March 2022. He was named president and chief operating officer in October 2020. Decker joined The Home Depot in 2000 as a director of business valuation and has held numerous strategic positions across the company.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-names-ted-decker-chair-of-the-board-301608864.html

SOURCE The Home Depot


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
04:14pHOME DEPOT : Names Ted Decker Chair of the Board - Form 8-K
PU
04:12pHOME DEPOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
04:06pThe Home Depot Names Ted Decker Chair of the Board
PR
08/17Home Depot Posted Strong Q2 Earnings Amid Tricky Macro Background, UBS Says
MT
08/17Home Depot is 'Managing Well' on Continued Demand, Price Increases Despite Macroeconomi..
MT
08/17Truist Securities Raises Home Depot's Price Target to $399 From $375, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
08/17Lowe's Mixed Fiscal Q2 Results Better Than Feared, Oppenheimer Says
MT
08/17UBS Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to $370 From $360, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/17The market got ahead of itself on retailers' earnings
MS
08/17The market got ahead of itself on retailers' earnings
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
More recommendations