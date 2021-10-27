The Home Depot Wins 3 Environmental Protection Agency Awards

October 27, 2021

The Home Depot was honored with three Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Awards that reflect the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The company is proud to serve as industry leaders in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products that are safer for the environment.

The Home Depot was honored in the following three categories:

2021 SmartWay Excellence Award - focused on the reduction of transportation-related emissions

2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award - focused on water conservation

2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award - focused on products that perform and contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment



"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment of doing the right thing", said Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer. "I want to thank our associates and customers for all they continue to do to support our goal to reduce The Home Depot's environmental impact."

To learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability, visit our Eco Actions Website or read our 2021 ESG Report.