    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
The Home Depot Wins 3 Environmental Protection Agency Awards

10/27/2021 | 08:08am EDT
October 27, 2021

The Home Depot was honored with three Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Awards that reflect the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The company is proud to serve as industry leaders in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products that are safer for the environment.

The Home Depot was honored in the following three categories:

  • 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award - focused on the reduction of transportation-related emissions
  • 2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award - focused on water conservation
  • 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award - focused on products that perform and contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment of doing the right thing", said Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer. "I want to thank our associates and customers for all they continue to do to support our goal to reduce The Home Depot's environmental impact."

To learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability, visit our Eco Actions Website or read our 2021 ESG Report.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 12:07:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 B - -
Net income 2022 15 439 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 390 B 390 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 504 800
Free-Float 58,9%
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 369,20 $
Average target price 348,21 $
Spread / Average Target -5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Menear Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Decker President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.39.00%389 638
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.43.96%160 000
KINGFISHER PLC27.26%9 930
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.84%5 739
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD21.15%5 712
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-4.25%5 627