    HD   US4370761029

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
The Home Depot : to Present at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference

08/27/2021 | 08:01am EDT
ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Craig Menear, chairman and CEO, and Ted Decker, president & chief operating officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,298 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

 

