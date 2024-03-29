09:53 ET -- Home Depot is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Home Depot on Thursday said it plans to buy SRS Distribution for $18.25 billion. SRS Distribution is a residential specialty trade distribution company that serves professional roofers, landscapers and pool contractors. Under terms of the deal, a subsidiary of Home Depot will acquire SRS for a total enterprise value of $18.25 billion, funded through a mix of cash and debt. The company expects the transaction to close by the end of fiscal 2024. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

