Bank of England's Haskel says he is not worried by sterling

"I actually don't worry too much about the currency, to be honest. Currencies go up, currencies go down," Haskel said in response to a question during a panel discussion at London's North Western Reform Synagogue.

Sterling fell to its lowest since 1985 against the U.S. dollar earlier on Thursday, and is around its lowest since 2020 against a basket of currencies of Britain's main trading partners.

Haskel added that the quality of a country's institutions was the most important thing in ensuring investor confidence.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)