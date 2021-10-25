Honest : Naomi Osaka-backed Sweetgreen's revenue surges ahead of NYSE listing

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tennis star Naomi Osaka-backed Sweetgreen
Inc's quarterly revenue surged by nearly three-fourths,
according to a filing https://bit.ly/3EeBx1p for an initial
public offering (IPO) by the salad chain that was made public on
Monday.
Plant-based food companies have shot to prominence in recent
years on interest from millennials and generation Z consumers
who are willing to spend more on healthy and
environment-friendly options.
Sweetgreen, which had confidentially filed for a listing on
the New York Stock Exchange in June, reported revenue of $95.84
million in the quarter to Sept. 26. Its net loss narrowed to
$36.9 million, from $86.9 million a year earlier.
The California-based company, whose other investors include
T.Rowe Price, Lone Pine Capital and D1 Capital Partners, was
founded in 2007 and has 140 restaurants in 13 states and
Washington, D.C.
It was valued at $1.8 billion after a funding round earlier
this year, according to reports https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/21/sweetgreen-reportedly-files-for-initial-public-offering.html.
Plant-based retail sales in the United States soared 27% in
2020 to $7 billion, according to a report by the Good Food
Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association.
The rising interest in sustainability-focused startups has
also prompted Hollywood star Jessica Alba's Honest Co
and Oprah Winfrey-backed Oatly Group AB to tap the
public markets.
Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is looking at
several ways to go public, Reuters reported in April.
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Allen &
Co are among the underwriters for Sweetgreen's IPO.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)