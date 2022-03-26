Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Honest Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNST   US4383331067

THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.

(HNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lack of 'magic' in Macron's campaign fuels abstention worries

03/26/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) -Some members of French President Emmanuel Macron's camp are concerned that his re-election campaign is failing to engage voters, with little new to enthuse them as the war in Ukraine overshadows domestic policy.

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of voting, Macron has a comfortable lead in opinion polls. But with pollsters warning that abstentions could reach a record level, he needs to get supporters fired up enough to make the effort to go out and vote for him.

"There is no magic in this campaign. Nobody's excited, not the French, not political journalists, not even us in the campaign," one source in the Macron camp said. "The war in Ukraine has shut everything down."

Macron's diplomatic activism over Ukraine gave him an initial poll boost, but some campaign insiders now worry that his efforts are distracting from the fight at home.

"Next week is an important week," the same source said. "We need to show we're campaigning on the ground."

The president has kept campaign events to a minimum, relying mostly on social media posts, including a few Instagram shots of him looking tired and unshaven in between diplomatic calls at his desk. Other contenders have been left to debate between themselves on TV shows that fail to attract many viewers.

A campaign rally in the French Riviera city of Nice with current and former ministers but no Macron - he sent a three-minute pre-recorded message - failed to fill the venue, French media said.

After releasing his manifesto last week, Macron gave two interviews, including one on French radio during which a caller told him to spend less time on Ukraine and focus more on the needs of his country.

But on Thursday, Macron flew to Brussels for two days of NATO, G7 and European summits. [nL5N2VR6O1

"We're a bit bored, to be honest," said another source close to Macron who stayed in Paris. "We need to hear the message of those who want the president to be more present at home."

NO NEW WORLD

The centre-left faction within Macron's party is also worried that the only measures voters will remember from his manifesto are tough and unpopular, like pushing back the retirement age to 65 and compulsory community work for welfare recipients.

"Not something that captures your imagination," a lawmaker quipped, lamenting the "optimism" of Macron's 2017 campaign, which promised a "new world" breaking with the politics of past decades. "We need to be careful about abstention," he said.

After reaching a record 31.5% in the rolling Ifop poll on March 9, as the Ukraine crisis unfolded, the proportion of people saying they intend to vote for Macron has slid to 28.5%.

"That's the cost of clarity. He tells it like it is, he's not a panderer," another Macron lawmaker said.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has focused on domestic issues such as the cost of living and inflation, has meanwhile climbed in the polls from 16% immediately after the start of the war to 20% now.

Officially, Macron's camp dismisses any problem with the campaign. Supporters point to the fact he is still running way ahead of Le Pen and attracted a record audience for his most recent interview, and put the blame on other candidates for the lack of voter interest in the presidential election.

"In this decisive moment, I'd rather see the president at work to protect the French and strengthen Europe than on stage for a rally," Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, a spokesman for Macron's party in parliament, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Catherine Evans)

By Michel Rose


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
03/25Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first
RE
03/25Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first
RE
03/25AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Move, prpl, hnst
MT
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Adding to Friday Retreat Near Closing Bell
MT
03/25Lack of 'magic' in Macron's campaign fuels abstention worries
RE
03/25Top Midday Decliners
MT
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Sinking Friday Amid Eroding Public Confidenc..
MT
03/25The Honest Co. Shares Plunge Friday After Disappointing 2022 Guidance, Analysts' Downgr..
MT
03/25The Honest Co. Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Outlines Guidance; Shares Sink
MT
03/25Loop Capital Adjusts Honest Co.'s Price Target to $8 From $15, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 323 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,8x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Honest Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Average target price 9,04 $
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos A. Vlahos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly J. Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James D. White Chairman
Sharareh Parvaneh Chief Information Officer
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-42.15%428
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-4.19%20 671
L BRANDS114.90%11 893
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.-23.70%1 332
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.77%571
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-13.77%281