    HNST   US4383331067

THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.

(HNST)
  Report
The Honest Company Announces Participation in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Nick Vlahos and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Kennedy will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at investors.honest.com. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 90 days.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 32,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contact:                 
Investors@honest.com

Media Contact:                   
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 339 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 82,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,7x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 1 598 M 1 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,81 $
Last Close Price 17,65 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,85%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolaos A. Vlahos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly J. Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James D. White Chairman
Sharareh Parvaneh Chief Information Officer
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.0.00%1 598
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.15.56%18 170
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.11.67%1 453
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED57.85%764
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-13.85%326
BEAUTY GARAGE INC.65.46%266