The Honest Company to Present at William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 8th at 10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. CT (8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. PT).



The presentation will be led by Chief Executive Officer Carla Vernón and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kennedy. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website under the “Events & Presentation” section at https://investors.honest.com and a replay will be available 90 days following the event.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 50,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

